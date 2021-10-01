Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,491 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2,331.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 116,322 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.74.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

