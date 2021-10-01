Richardson Electronics (RELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 6th.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $129.16 million, a PE ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at $344,021.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richardson Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 23,288.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Richardson Electronics worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

