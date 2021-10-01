RING X PLATFORM Price Hits $0.0285 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $394,988.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00181112 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

