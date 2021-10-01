Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $10.70 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $37,948.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00101140 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00022594 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

