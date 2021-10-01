Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 839,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $16,282,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,616,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.