Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Update

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBDR stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

