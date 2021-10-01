Router Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.43 or 0.00007143 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $25.02 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00107344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00149095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.34 or 0.99597973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.49 or 0.06700790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,293,354 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

