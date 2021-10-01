Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.0669 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $670,096.00 and approximately $342,599.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00107468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00148032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,784.95 or 0.99702844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.90 or 0.06818445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

