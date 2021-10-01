Rune Price Tops $225.21 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $225.21 or 0.00470130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $39,445.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00105565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00142793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,872.30 or 0.99934822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.63 or 0.06817105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

