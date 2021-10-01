RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 317.9% from the August 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,692,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSHN traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 67,325,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,130,250. RushNet has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.01.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

