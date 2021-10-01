Safe Haven Trading 1% Higher This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $11.92 million and $384,033.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.72 or 0.00684392 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

