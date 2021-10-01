SAFE2 (SAFE2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00101072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00134809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,106.27 or 0.99868625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.66 or 0.06681752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

