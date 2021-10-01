Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Trading Up 11%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $736.22 and last traded at $736.22. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $663.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $643.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.96.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

