Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGSY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $33.22 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

