Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,391 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 985.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH opened at $45.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.