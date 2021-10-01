ScPrime 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,311.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $5,311.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00104580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00148141 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,845,243 coins and its circulating supply is 38,161,632 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

