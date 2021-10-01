Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

