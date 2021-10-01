Secret Market Cap Reaches $145.73 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Secret has a market capitalization of $145.73 million and $1.96 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00004442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00365914 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00874579 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

