SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEEK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th.

Get SEEK alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5989 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

About SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.