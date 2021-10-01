Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0039

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00235961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00114681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012415 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

