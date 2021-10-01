Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 142,882 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,882 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.21% of Pure Storage worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $44,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,523,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 242.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,056,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 748,010 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

