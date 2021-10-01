Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 4,524 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of Natera worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,222.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $230,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,911 shares of company stock worth $29,626,829. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $111.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.