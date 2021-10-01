Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 68,394 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,476 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,394 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Ameris Bancorp worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 139.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCB. Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

ABCB opened at $51.88 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

