Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 70,675 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,675 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 11.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

LKQ opened at $50.32 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

