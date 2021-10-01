Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.21% of Integra LifeSciences worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IART opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

