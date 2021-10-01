Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 60,917 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,917 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.16% of Berry Global Group worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,594 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $56,679,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 641,475 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after acquiring an additional 537,532 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

