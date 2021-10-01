Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,938 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.73% of EnPro Industries worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after buying an additional 218,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

