Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,294 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $139.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 387.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

