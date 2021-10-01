Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Trupanion worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 97.4% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 42,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $2,700,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $77.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -110.96 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

