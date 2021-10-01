Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 78,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,284 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 196,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 168,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.