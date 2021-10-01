Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CMC Materials worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

