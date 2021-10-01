Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $10.70 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.14% of Upwork worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Upwork by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 610,124 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Upwork by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.15 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

