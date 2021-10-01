Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.40% of WNS worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after buying an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in WNS by 33.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 341,748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the second quarter worth approximately $20,429,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WNS by 24.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,279,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $81.80 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

