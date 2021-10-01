Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $16.64 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

