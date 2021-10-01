Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,846 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $35.51 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 197.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.