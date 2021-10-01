Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Huron Consulting Group worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

