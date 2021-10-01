Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.49% of J & J Snack Foods worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $152.82 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average is $165.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.