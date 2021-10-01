Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 46,957 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,957 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Dollar General by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $212.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

