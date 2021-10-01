Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 4,848 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 30.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.