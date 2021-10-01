Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,157 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $218.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average of $223.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.99 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.