Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 27,795 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,576,874.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 26,355 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,581.40.

On Friday, September 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,822 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,567,970.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 32,602 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $2,993,841.66.

On Monday, September 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 36,105 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.63 per share, with a total value of $3,236,091.15.

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.16 per share, with a total value of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00.

Shares of SXT stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $94.04. 262,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,246. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average of $85.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. FMR LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.