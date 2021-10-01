SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 190.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,059 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 191,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 160,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 69,467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,407,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,672,000 after acquiring an additional 418,490 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.01. 27,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,168,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

