SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 1,701.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,563 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PPD worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.