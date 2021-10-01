SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 56,296 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,296 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Realty Income worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. 14,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.