SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 161.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,175 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PPL worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 37.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 7.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in PPL by 4.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 13,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

