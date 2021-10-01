SG Americas Securities LLC Has $22.45 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,355 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of HubSpot worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $673.52. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,374. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.57 and a 52 week high of $736.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.91.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock worth $15,032,410 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

