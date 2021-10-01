SG Americas Securities LLC Has $22.57 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,327 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,457. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.