SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 347.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Match Group worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 64.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.58. 8,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.95. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.05 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

