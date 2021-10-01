SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $156.82. 28,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,831. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.76 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

