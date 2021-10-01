SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,516 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,516 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.80% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 86,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,886. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

